European shares drop pulled down by financial, mining stocks

By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Oct 29 European shares fell on
Thursday, after disappointing updates from companies like
Deutsche Bank, Saint-Gobain and Barclays and a sharp drop in
mining shares.
Deutsche Bank slipped 4.8 percent after scrapping
its dividend. Barclays was down 5.2 percent following a
10-percent drop in quarterly profits. Saint-Gobain
fell 5.4 percent after saying its results were hit by a
contraction in France.
"Deutsche Bank is cutting its dividend, and the story for
the banking sector as a whole is that they are going to struggle
to get back to their earlier levels of profitability, given the
amount of regulation going on," said Clairinvest fund manager
Ion-Marc Valahu.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index < .FTEU3> was down
0.24 percent at 1,481 points by 0939 GMT after rising to a high
of 1,490 points earlier in the session.
European equities turned lower after metals prices extended
losses, following a rally by the dollar. That would make
commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index fell 2.5
percent, the biggest decline in Europe. BHP Billiton,
Rio Tinto and Anglo American fell 3.1 to 4.6
percent.
The market in Europe failed to track gains on Wall Street,
where a reference by the Federal Reserve to a possible rate
increase in December was taken as vote of confidence in the U.S.
economy.
According to JCI Capital analyst Emanuele Rigamonti, gains
in the United States supported the view the Fed would keep its
market-friendly attitude and fine-tune the pace of rate hikes,
which would be favourable scenario for risky assets.
"Today the European markets opened on a softer note,
possibly pondering the alternative scenario of less market
friendliness by the Fed, along with some profit taking on recent
strength," he said.
The Fed also did not mention global conditions in its
statement late on Wednesday. When it held rates steady last
month, the Fed expressed concern that a slowing global economy
could threaten the U.S. outlook.
Telecom Italia soared 5.9 percent following a
Bloomberg report that Iliad founder Xavier Niel bought a
minority stake in the company.
Nokia surged 9.5 percent after reporting
stronger-than-expected profits and announcing a new shareholder
return plan.
Telecoms equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent rose 9
percent even though it posted a net loss in the third quarter.
The company said revenues from its core networking products rose
and Nokia's plan to buy it was on track for the first quarter.
