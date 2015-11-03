European shares sag as StanChart and Volkswagen drop

LONDON Nov 3 European stock markets fell on
Tuesday, pegged back by a drop in the shares of British bank
Standard Chartered and carmaker Volkswagen.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index both
declined by 0.2 percent.
Volkswagen's shares fell 4.2 percent after U.S.
environmental regulators said late on Monday it had used devices
to cheat air pollution tests in diesel luxury vehicles.
Volkswagen took issue with the U.S. regulators' findings,
saying "no software has been installed" in its 3.0-liter V6
diesel engines "to alter emissions characteristics in a
forbidden manner."
Standard Chartered fell 6.3 percent after it announced plans
to raise $5.1 billion in new capital through a rights issue and
cut 15,000 jobs by 2018 as new Chief Executive Bill Winters
tries to restore profitability at the bank, which has been hit
by a slowdown in emerging markets.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Stonestreet)