Weak bank results lead European stocks lower

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 percent
* StanChart and UBS shares slump after results
* Shell and BG shares rise
* VW falls as emissions scandal widens
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Nov 3 European shares edged lower on
Tuesday, with banks falling after weak earnings from Standard
Chartered and UBS dampened sentiment in the
sector.
Standard Chartered slid 9 percent after it announced plans
to raise $5.1 billion in new capital through a rights issue and
cut 15,000 jobs by 2018 as new Chief Executive Bill Winters
tries to restore profitability at the bank, which has been hit
by a slowdown in emerging markets.
Analysts at Investec described the loss as "awful", given
that consensus estimates were for a 903 million pound profit.
"As we feared, the worst aspect... is a broad-based collapse
in revenues," analysts at Investec said in a note. "Standard
Chartered has already been the worst performing FTSE 100 bank in
2015 year-to-date, but we expect it to see further significant
underperformance in the aftermath of today's Q3 2015 results."
Shares in UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, fell
5.4 percent. UBS posted a bigger than anticipated year-on-year
rise in third quarter net profit, but watered down its full-year
targets.
Some analysts expressed concerns over a lower than expected
capital ratio and the fact that results had been flattered by a
tax benefit.
In all, the STOXX Europe 600 Banking sector was down
1.4 percent, among the top sectoral fallers.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index declined
by 0.2 and 0.4 percent respectively.
VW shares fell 3 percent after an emissions scandal that has
beset the German company widened to include its luxury brands
Porsche and Audi.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said late on Monday
it was now also looking at 3.0-liter V6 diesel engines.
Volkswagen took issue with the findings, saying "no software has
been installed" in such engines "to alter emissions
characteristics in a forbidden manner."
Some traders and analysts said they would still avoid VW
shares while the issue remained unresolved, with Credit Suisse
keeping an "underperform" rating.
"I would steer clear of any rebound in VW shares until the
dust settles. At the moment, trading VW is like trying to catch
a falling knife," said Mirabaud Securities' Rupert Baker.
Among risers, Shell forecast higher savings from its planned
takeover of BG, boosting shares in both energy groups
, while Swiss travel retailer Dufry climbed 5
percent after reporting higher sales and profits.
