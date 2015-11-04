Germany lags European share rally as Volkswagen scandal widens

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1 pct, DAX up just 0.2 pct
* VW, Porsche fall 8.2 percent
* Germany PMIs come in under expectations
* Miners rally, led higher by Glencore
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 4 European shares rose on Wednesday,
although Germany's blue-chip index sharply underperformed after
a scandal at carmaker Volkswagen widened.
Volkswagen fell 8.2 percent after it said it had
understated the fuel consumption of 800,000 cars sold in Europe.
Majority stakeholder Porsche was also down 8.2
percent after it warned that VW's latest findings could weigh
further on its results.
The STOXX 600 Autos and Parts index was the only
European sector in negative territory, with the likes of BMW
, Daimler and Peugeot down 2-3
percent.
"Another week, another shock in the VW story. As CO2 becomes
the new focus, we cut our estimates and TP to reflect the latest
admission," analysts at Exane BNP Paribas said in a note. "VW's
latest admission on CO2 will have ramifications across the
sector."
Germany's DAX index was up just 0.2 percent,
underperforming a 1 percent rise for the FTSEurofirst 300
.
Germany also underperformed on the data front as well. PMI
readings in France came in ahead of the initial "flash" numbers,
while the German figures came in below expectations.
"There's a bit of wariness coming through over Germany now.
If you've based your thesis on the idea that Germany will
outperform, suddenly the data doesn't seem to be backing that
up," Chris Beauchamp, market analyst at IG said.
Top riser was commodities firm Glencore, up 6.3
percent after saying trading was strong. It said it was on track
to reduce its debt and boost liquidity thanks to asset sales,
and plans to deepen copper output cuts to help lift prices.
Basic resources stocks were up 2.4 percent, the top
sectoral riser. Traders said that comments from China's
President Xi Jinping that were seen as supportive to the
economy, as well as a firmer copper price, were also helping the
sector.
British retailer Marks & Spencer gained 3.5 percent
as it raised its annual forecast for margins in clothing and
homeware even though quarterly sales fell in this troubled
division.
With 55 percent of STOXX Europe 600 companies
having reported earnings so far this quarter, 49 percent percent
have beaten or met expectations, with 51 percent missing
forecasts.
