European shares retreat on weak commodities, mixed earnings

By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 5 European shares retreated on
Thursday as commodity-related stocks were sold off heavily on a
stronger dollar and some companies slumped after reporting
disappointing results.
The European mining index fell 1 percent after major
industrial metals such as copper, aluminium and
nickel fell about 1 percent. Metals prices came under
pressure from a rally in the dollar after Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen pointed to a possible December interest rate
hike.
A stronger U.S. currency generally makes dollar-priced
commodities costlier for holders of other currencies and hits
metals demand.
"We are seeing a rotation out of commodity-related sectors,
driven by a stronger dollar on prospects of a U.S. rate hike,"
said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank in
Munich.
"The earnings season has also been mixed. Overall, we have
to admit that European earnings have been far weaker than
expectations a couple of months ago. The currency tailwind in
Europe is offset by weak commodity prices."
Thomson Reuters Datastream shows that analysts' expectations
for European earnings growth in 2015 have slipped to less than 1
percent from about 10 percent at the start of the year.
In Europe, about 60 percent of companies have reported
results so far, of which half have met or beaten analysts'
earnings predictions, while the rest have missed, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
Shares in Adecco slumped more than 8 percent after
the world's biggest staffing group posted a surprise
half-billion euro net loss in the third quarter due to a 740
million euro ($804.53 million) impairment of
goodwill.
Brenntag fell 6 percent after the world's largest
chemicals distributor cut its full-year core profit guidance
citing difficult macro conditions.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.2 percent at
1,498.40 points by 0912 GMT, having closed up 0.5 percent the
previous day. Among sectors, energy stocks also fell,
dragged down by a 1.4 to 3.0 percent drop in BP, BG Group
and Royal Dutch Shell.
On the positive side, shares in Vestas Wind Systems
rose more than 5 percent after reporting a
stronger-than-expected third-quarter operating profit before
special items and raising its 2015 profit outlook.
French bank Societe Generale gained 4.8 percent
after its third-quarter income rose 2.4 percent as growth at its
retail network and lower risk provisions helped offset weakness
in investment banking.
