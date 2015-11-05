European shares edge up led by Adidas, SocGen; commodity stocks dip

* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.3 pct
* Commodity shares among top fallers
* Adidas, SocGen up on solid earnings
* Adecco slumps on surprise loss
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, Nov 5 European shares edged higher
on Thursday led by solid earning reports from Adidas and Societe
Generale, while commodity-related stocks were hit by a stronger
dollar.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.27
percent, while Britain's commodity-heavy FTSE index
underperformed to fall 0.44 pct.
Adidas rose 5.6 percent as the world's
second-biggest sportswear firm raised its full-year outlook for
sales and profits after third-quarter sales growth beat market
expectations.
"Brand Adidas has seen a turnaround with new initiatives and
products. It is back to gain market share even in the United
States," said Kelper Cheuvreux analyst Jurgen Kolb.
French bank Societe Generale gained 5.9 percent
after its third-quarter income rose 2.4 percent as growth at its
retail network and lower risk provisions helped offset weakness
in investment banking.
Shares in Vestas Wind Systems rose more than 5
percent after reporting a stronger-than-expected third-quarter
operating profit before special items and raising its 2015
profit outlook.
Overall however earnings were mixed. In Europe, about 60
percent of companies have reported results so far, of which half
have met or beaten analysts' earnings predictions, while the
rest have missed, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
"We find that investors have differentiated more between
winners and losers during the Q3 reporting season compared to
recent quarters," said JP Morgan analyst Emmanuel Cau.
"The stock prices of the companies beating estimates have
been strongly rewarded on the day, while the stocks missing
estimates have underperformed significantly."
Shares in Adecco slumped 7.9 percent after the
world's biggest staffing group posted a surprise half-billion
euro net loss in the third quarter due to a 740 million euro
($804.53 million) impairment of goodwill.
Brenntag fell 7.2 percent after the world's
largest chemicals distributor cut its full-year core profit
guidance citing difficult macro conditions.
The European mining index fell 1.7 percent as metal
prices came under pressure from a rally in the dollar
after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pointed to a possible
December interest rate hike.
"We are seeing a rotation out of commodity-related sectors,
driven by a stronger dollar on prospects of a U.S. rate hike,"
said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank in
Munich.
A stronger U.S. currency generally makes dollar-priced
commodities costlier for holders of other currencies and hits
metals demand.
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)