European shares edge higher after strong U.S. jobs data

(Adds details, updates prices)

* Pan-European index up 0.15 pct, DAX up 0.75 pct

* Syngenta rises on reports of possible DuPont deal

* Richemont falls after warning of challenging H2

* Cement maker CRH rallies as UBS upgrades sector

By Danilo Masoni and Sudip Kar-Gupta

MILAN/LONDON, Nov 6 European stock markets edge higher on Friday after stronger than expected U.S. jobs data boosted the dollar, lifting export-oriented stocks like autos, although Cartier brand-owner Richemont plunged after warning of tough times ahead.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.15 percent and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index gained 0.24 percent, while Germany's export-heavy DAX outperfomed to gain 0.75 percent.

A robust job report for October pointed to a stronger labor market and boosted prospects the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month, ending years of easy monetary policy and prompting Wall Street to open lower on Friday.

"The figures clearly project us to a U.S. rate increase in December," said Andrea Cuturi, chief investment officer at asset manager Anthilia Capital. "The start of a tightening cycle in the U.S. means that Wall Street could start to underperform European equities as monetary policies diverge."

This week Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the United States was ready for higher interest rates if upcoming economic data justified them, while in Europe the ECB made a fresh pledge to ramp up stimulus if needed.

Shares in Swiss agriculture company Syngenta rose more than 4 percent after media reports of a possible deal with DuPont, while disgruntled shareholders called for a strategic review of company should abandon efforts to sell parts of its business and instead conduct a strategic review.

Cement maker CRH rose 4.7 percent after UBS upgraded the construction sector to "overweight" and named the Irish company as its preferred pick.

Construction and materials, banks and autos were the top sectoral gainers and were all up more than 1.5 percent.

Richemont fell 7.6 percent after warning of a challenging second half after first-half net profits grew less than expected, as strong demand for high-end jewellery could not make up for weaker luxury watch sales in Hong Kong.

According to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine, 52 percent of companies on the European STOXX 600 index have beaten or met market forecasts with their third-quarter results so far, while earnings guidance has been cut for the fourth quarter.

"Earnings have been very mixed so far. The European markets are looking quite sluggish at the moment, and I would be inclined to sell into any reasonable rally," said Berkeley Futures' associate director Richard Griffiths.

Today's European research round-up (Editing by Toby Chopra)