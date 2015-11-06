European shares edge higher after strong U.S. jobs data

(Adds details, updates prices)
* Pan-European index up 0.15 pct, DAX up 0.75 pct
* Syngenta rises on reports of possible DuPont deal
* Richemont falls after warning of challenging H2
* Cement maker CRH rallies as UBS upgrades sector
By Danilo Masoni and Sudip Kar-Gupta
MILAN/LONDON, Nov 6 European stock markets edge
higher on Friday after stronger than expected U.S. jobs data
boosted the dollar, lifting export-oriented stocks like autos,
although Cartier brand-owner Richemont plunged after
warning of tough times ahead.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.15
percent and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
gained 0.24 percent, while Germany's export-heavy
DAX outperfomed to gain 0.75 percent.
A robust job report for October pointed to a stronger labor
market and boosted prospects the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates next month, ending years of easy monetary policy
and prompting Wall Street to open lower on Friday.
"The figures clearly project us to a U.S. rate increase in
December," said Andrea Cuturi, chief investment officer at asset
manager Anthilia Capital. "The start of a tightening cycle in
the U.S. means that Wall Street could start to underperform
European equities as monetary policies diverge."
This week Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the United
States was ready for higher interest rates if upcoming economic
data justified them, while in Europe the ECB made a fresh pledge
to ramp up stimulus if needed.
Shares in Swiss agriculture company Syngenta rose
more than 4 percent after media reports of a possible deal with
DuPont, while disgruntled shareholders called for a strategic
review of company should abandon efforts to sell parts of its
business and instead conduct a strategic review.
Cement maker CRH rose 4.7 percent after UBS upgraded
the construction sector to "overweight" and named the Irish
company as its preferred pick.
Construction and materials, banks and autos
were the top sectoral gainers and were all up more than
1.5 percent.
Richemont fell 7.6 percent after warning of a
challenging second half after first-half net profits grew less
than expected, as strong demand for high-end jewellery could not
make up for weaker luxury watch sales in Hong Kong.
According to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine, 52 percent
of companies on the European STOXX 600 index have
beaten or met market forecasts with their third-quarter results
so far, while earnings guidance has been cut for the fourth
quarter.
"Earnings have been very mixed so far. The European markets
are looking quite sluggish at the moment, and I would be
inclined to sell into any reasonable rally," said Berkeley
Futures' associate director Richard Griffiths.
