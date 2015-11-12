European shares partly recover on Draghi comments

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct after choppy trading
* Draghi's comments on inflation raise stimulus hopes
* Rolls-Royce slumps after another profit warning
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 12 European shares partly recovered
on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
said indications that inflation will recover are weakening and
it will have another look at its monetary policy when its
council meets in December.
In a prepared speech due to be delivered on Thursday, Draghi
the bank would closely monitor the risks to price stability and
assess the strength and persistence of the factors that were
slowing the return of inflation to levels below, but close to, 2
percent.
"It is highly likely that the ECB will deliver something in
December," said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at
Baader Bank in Munich.
"But investors will be more in a wait-and-see attitude over
the next couple of weeks because it is still a very shaky
environment when it comes to the expectations for the economic
outlook. The conviction to have a better growth backdrop going
forward is still rather low."
In choppy trading, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
turned positive after early losses, but then gave up
its gains again. It was down 0.3 percent at 1,489.60 points by
0921 GMT, after falling to an intra-day low of 1,482.92
following disappointing updates from some companies.
Shares in Rolls-Royce slumped 17.7 percent, their
biggest one-day percentage drop in 15 years, after the British
engine-maker downgraded its profit forecast for 2016, its fourth
warning in just over a year, blaming sharply weaker demand for
spares and services to existing aero-engines.
"Yet another profit warning has shocked investors, with a
review of its current shareholder payments policy a major
negative," said Keith Bowman, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"Additional headwinds for selected aerospace and offshore
marine markets have been flagged, including sharply lower
volumes of corporate jets and ongoing difficulties for its
oil-impacted Marine business."
RWE was down 7.7 percent after warning it would
only barely reach its full-year net profit target.
The third-quarter earnings season in Europe is drawing to a
close. According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 84 percent of
companies in the STOXX Europe 600 index have announced
third-quarter results so far, of which 51 percent have met or
beaten analysts' forecasts. On the revenue front, only 47
percent of companies have met or surpassed expectations.
