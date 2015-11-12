European shares headed for biggest fall since September

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.8 pct
* Weak Wall Street, commodity prices knock shares
* Rolls-Royce slumps after another profit warning
* Aegon and RWE also fall after results
(Recasts, adds detail, quote)
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 12 A top European stock index looked
set for its biggest fall in six weeks on Thursday, as weakness
in U.S. equities and commodity prices combined with poor
earnings updates to drag shares lower.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
1.8 percent at 1,466.93 points by 1505 GMT, heading for its
biggest daily decline since Sept. 28.
The index weakened after Wall Street fell on the back of
jobs data that supported the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve
could raise rates in December.
Disappointing earnings in Europe added to the sour mood,
including another profit warning from Rolls-Royce, which
sent the British engine maker's shares skidding 20 percent and
on track for their biggest one-day percentage drop in 15 years.
Commodity stocks were the biggest fallers by sector, with
basic resources firms down 4 percent and energy firms
down 2.5 percent.
A strong dollar and concerns about oversupply sent copper to
a six-year low, while a report from OPEC that a market surplus
in oil would persist sent the price of Brent lower.
"Combine plentiful supply with a strong-dollar view, and
commodity prices will struggle," said Chris Faulkner MacDonagh,
global markets strategist at Standard Life.
"Even if there are pockets of value in the energy or
commodities space, they can stay cheap for quite a while, and we
have yet to see that positive catalyst."
Rolls-Royce downgraded its profit forecast for 2016, its
fourth profit warning in just over a year. It blamed sharply
weaker demand for spares and services to existing aero-engines.
"Yet another profit warning has shocked investors, with a
review of its current shareholder payments policy a major
negative," said Keith Bowman, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"Additional headwinds for selected aerospace and offshore
marine markets have been flagged, including sharply lower
volumes of corporate jets and ongoing difficulties for its
oil-impacted Marine business."
German utility RWE fell 10.2 percent after warning
it would only barely reach its full-year net profit target,
while Dutch insurer Aegon missed forecasts with its
loss, and dropped 11.7 percent.
The third-quarter earnings season in Europe is drawing to a
close. According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 84 percent of
companies in the STOXX Europe 600 index have announced
third-quarter results so far, of which 51 percent have met or
beaten analysts' forecasts. On the revenue front, only 47
percent of companies have met or surpassed expectations.
Shares in BAE Systems rose 3.8 percent, the top
FTSEurofirst 300 riser, after sources told Reuters that it would
sell its less profitable operations, boosting the stock despite
the defence firm seeing flat earnings for 2015.
Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Susan Fenton)