Travel stocks lead European shares lower after Paris attacks

MILAN Nov 16 European shares opened lower on
Monday, dragged down by travel and leisure stocks following
Friday's attacks in Paris, which killed more than 130 people.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.4
percent and France's CAC fell 0.6 percent, while the
STOXX Europe 600 Travel & Leisure index underperformed
to decline by 2.3 percent.
The events in Paris are likely to put consumer goods and
tourism stocks under pressure in the short term, although few
strategists expect a prolonged economic impact or change in
prevailing long-term market directions.
French hotel group Accor fell 6.3 percent, among
the worst performers in Europe, while the country's flagship
carrier Air France KLM dropped 5 percent. French
airports operator ADP also fell 3.8 percent, while
Eurotunnel fell 4.5 percent.
Energy stocks were the only sectoral gainers, as
crude oil prices edged up as France launched large-scale air
strikes against Islamic State in Syria.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)