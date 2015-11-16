European shares pare losses but travel stocks weighed down

* FTSEurofirst up 0.16 percent, France's CAC down 0.12 pct
* Travel and leisure stocks down 1.6 pct on Paris attacks
* KBC rises on solid results, Sonova slumps
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Nov 16 European shares pared losses on
Monday to trade slightly higher, as gains in the energy sector
partly offset a slump in travel stocks after Friday's attacks in
Paris, which killed more than 130 people.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index edged up
0.16 percent and France's CAC was down 0.12 percent,
while the STOXX Europe 600 Travel & Leisure index
underperformed.
Investors said a loss of consumer confidence following the
attacks could have a short-term impact on travel and leisure
stocks but few expect a prolonged economic impact or change in
prevailing long-term market directions.
"I don't think the Paris events will touch the market and
the economy on the whole. There is no more a tendency to panic
in the wake of such attacks," said Massimo Baggiani, head of
international equity at Italy's Symphonia.
"Certainly there will be a decline in tourism and
hospitality activity for a few days. But I don't expect this to
drag on into Christmas," he said.
Shares in French hotel group Accor fell 5.5
percent, Aeroports de Paris, the operator of Paris'
Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports, and Air France
were down over 5 percent, while Eurotunnel shares were
4.5 percent weaker.
The STOXX Europe 600 Travel & Leisure index fell 1.6
percent, with 2.6 billion euros of market capitalisation wiped
off in early deals.
Luxury stocks were also under pressure. Hermes,
LVMH and Kering, which get a large part of
their sales from foreign tourists in Paris, were all down more
than 1 percent.
Energy stocks were the leading sectoral gainers,
rising 1.5 percent, as crude oil prices edged up when France
launched large-scale air strikes against Islamic State in Syria.
Basic resources stocks also firmed.
KBC rose more than 3 percent after the Belgian
financial group posted a bigger-than-expected net profit, as a
strong performance in its traditional banking and insurance
businesses made up for a weaker showing of its dealing room.
Among outstanding losers, Sonova fell 8.9 percent
as the hearing aid maker cut its sales and profit forecasts
after weak cochlear implant sales, sluggish business with U.S.
veterans and a squeeze on overseas earnings from the strong
Swiss franc.
