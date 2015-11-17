RPT-Randstad and United Internet help European shares to gain

(Repeats to attach to snaps)
LONDON Nov 17 European shares climbed higher in
early trading on Tuesday, with encouraging updates from
companies such as the world's second-biggest staffing company
Randstad and Germany's United Internet
helping the market.
Randstad shares rose 7.5 percent, the top gainer in the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, after the company
said sales had accelerated since it reported third-quarter
results and that it expected higher margins in 2016.
United Internet was up more than 4 percent after reporting a
rise in third-quarter core profit and revenues as the number of
subscribers continued to rise.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1.5 percent at 1,481.90
points by 0812 GMT after closing 0.2 percent higher in the
previous session. French shares were up 1.2 percent,
after falling 0.1 percent on Monday following Friday's attacks
in Paris that killed more than 120 people.
European stocks dealing in the defence and military sectors
also rose, as France launched new strikes on targets in Syria.
BAE Systems rose 1.2 percent, Airbus advanced
1.9 percent and Meggitt progressed 1.3 percent.
The broader market was also helped by a weakness in the euro
against the dollar on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve is poised to hike interest rates next month. A weaker
euro tends to help export-oriented European exporters.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)