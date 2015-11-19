European shares open higher led by Sodexo, miners

MILAN Nov 19 European shares opened higher on
Thursday led by Sodexo after a solid update and helped
by strong gains among mining stocks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which fell
0.2 percent on Wednesday, rose 0.9 percent and euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 1 percent.
Sodexo rose more than 8 percent after the French
catering-to-vouchers group said it would further cut costs to
cope with a volatile global economy and forecast higher revenues
and operating profit for the fiscal year 2015-16.
Mining stocks were the top sectoral gainer to rise
2.8 percent, with BHP Billiton leading the way after
saying its priority was to maintain a healthy balance sheet.
Thyssenkrupp rose 1.3 percent, reversing initial
losses after mixed results and a cautious outlook for the year.
Brokers said the dividend was less than expected but its
quarterly adjusted operating profit beat expectations.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Alistair Smout)