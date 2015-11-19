European shares hit three-month high led by miners, Sodexo

* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 1 pct
* Sodexo rallies after solid update, buyback
* Special dividend boosts Johnson Matthey
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Nov 19 European shares rose to
three-month highs on Thursday, helped by strong gains among
miners, while French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo
rallied after giving a solid update and launching a share
buyback.
The market tracked overnight gains in Asia and the United
States, where the mood was helped by indications from the
Federal Reserve that the U.S. economy was strong enough to cope
with a rate hike.
"Sentiment is positive thanks to signs of solid economic
growth with the U.S. economy nearing full employment. In Europe
and Japan, central banks are carrying on with easy monetary
policy to support growth and this plays in favour of stock
markets," said Alessandro Allegri, CEO of Italy's Ambrosetti
Asset Management.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.9
percent after falling 0.2 percent on Wednesday, while the euro
zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 1 percent.
Sodexo was up 9.5 percent, its best one day gain since Oct.
2008, after saying it would cut costs further to cope with a
volatile global economy and forecast higher revenues and
operating profit for the fiscal year 2015-16.
Analysts said the results were stronger than expected, with
Societe Generale also welcoming news of a 300 million euros
share buyback.
Johnson Matthey rose 7.6 percent after the world's
biggest maker of metal catalysts for car emission control
announced a special dividend.
Mining stocks were the top sectoral gainer, up 2.1
percent, with BHP Billiton leading after saying its
priority was to maintain a healthy balance sheet.
The sector was helped as, with a December rate rise by the
Federal Reserve increasing factored in by market players, the
dollar backed off highs. A cheaper dollar makes dollar-priced
metals cheaper for non-U.S. investors. [ID;nL3N13E2XS]
Thyssenkrupp rose 2.4 percent, reversing initial
losses after mixed results and a cautious outlook for the year.
Brokers said the dividend was less than expected but quarterly
adjusted operating profit beat expectations.
The impact of heightened security jitters following Friday's
attacks in Paris looked to be easing as travel and leisure
stocks rose 1.4 percent after falling on Wednesday.
Ambrosetti's Allegri said he expected across-the-board gains
for European shares in the coming weeks but some profit taking
could kick in towards the end of the year. He said undervalued
energy plays, which rose 0.9 percent, could represent a
buying opportunitiy but risks remained due to low oil prices.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by John Stonestreet)