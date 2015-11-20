European shares set for best week in a month

(Updates prices)
* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.1 pct
* BAE Systems continues rally after Investec upgrade
* Oerlikon surges as sells vacuum business
* Galp, Abertis fall after stake sales
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 20 European shares steadied near
three-month highs on Friday, with a benchmark index set for its
best week in a month, although the rally was held in check by
sales of large stakes in some leading firms.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.11 percent to
1,503.76 points, having touched its highest since August on
Thursday. It is up around 3 percent so far this week, putting it
on track for its best week since October.
Tourism stocks have lagged the market, hit by security
concerns thrown into sharp focus by last Friday's attacks in
Paris. Air France, down over 6 percent in the last two
weeks, has experienced some reduction in traffic but it is too
early to say how severe the impact of the attacks on bookings
will be, a company source said.
Defence stocks, meanwhile, have outpaced the market. BAE
Systems was up 1.2 percent, and has rallied more than
11 percent in little over a week.
It benefited from an upgrade to "buy" from "sell" from
Investec, who cited "deteriorating geopolitical conditions" as
limiting the risk to defence budgets in BAE's core markets.
The STOXX Europe 600 was up 0.13 percent, while the
Euro STOXX 50 was down 0.12 percent.
The top riser was industrial firm Oerlikon, up 7
percent after Sweden's Atlas Copco said it would buy
the Swiss company's vacuum business for an enterprise value of
486 million euros in cash.
The disposal would increase Oerlikon's margin profile and
earnings quality "but also (shift) the current market's focus
away from the fears of the economic slowdown (especially in
China)," Baader-Helevea equity analysts said in a note.
Galp Energia dropped 3 percent after Eni
sold its remaining 4 percent stake in the Portuguese firm,
raising 325 million euros.
Abertis also dropped, by 3.8 percent, after a stake
sale, with CVC placing the remainder of its 6.4 percent holding.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by
Catherine Evans)