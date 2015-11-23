European shares open lower as commodity slump bites

MILAN Nov 23 European shares opened lower on
Monday, dragged down by a steep fall in commodities and energy
stocks on demand fears.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.8
percent, after ending at three-month highs on Friday, while the
Euro STOXX 50 index was 0.7 percent lower.
Belgian shares fell 0.5 percent, broadly in line with
the overall market, as investors shrugged off concerns of a
Paris-style mass attack.
Mining stocks were the top sectoral faller with a
drop of more than 2 percent as metal prices fell to multi-year
lows on worries about China demand. Energy plays was
also lower, weiged down by a drop in crude prices.
But German ATM machine maker Wincor Nixdorf AG
rose more than 4 percent after U.S. rival Diebold Inc
launched a $1.8 billion cash and share offer.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lionel Laurent)