European shares edge up, led by Metro, LafargeHolcim

LONDON Nov 25 European shares edged up on
Wednesday, buoyed after German retailer Metro and construction
firm LafargeHolcim both announced new dividends.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 edged 0.1 percent
higher to 1,482.38 by 0810 GMT, having fallen 1.6 percent over
the first two sessions of the week.
German retailer Metro gained 5 percent after it
raised its annual dividend more than expected and said it would
pay out more of its profits every year from now on, citing the
positive effects of restructuring and significantly improved net
debt.
LafargeHolcim was also buoyed by a dividend
announcement after it proposed a dividend that was higher than
the one it suggested earlier this year, despite seeing profit
miss expectations.
On the downside, Shire fell 1.5 percent after a
source told Reuters that the UK-listed pharmaceutical firm is
preparing to make a new takeover offer for U.S. biotech firm
Baxalta.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Kit Rees)