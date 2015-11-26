European shares edge higher; Infineon, miners lead

BRIEF-Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million
MILAN Nov 26 European shares edged higher in early deals on Thursday, with a solid quarterly report from Infineon and gains among mining stocks on a rebound in metal prices providing support.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4 percent by 0826 GMT, having gained 1.4 percent in the previous session, while the Euro STOXX 50 was up 0.3 percent.
Infineon climbed 8 percent after the auto and industrial chip maker posted higher-than-expected quarterly operating result and promised a revenue rise for the new year at the high end of analysts' expectations.
Most sectors were in positive territory. Mining stocks were the top sectoral gainer with a rise of 1.1 percent. Base metals prices staged a broad-based rally after an early-week rout that pulled prices to multi-year lows.
Auto stocks were also in demand, with the sector index rising 1 percent. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Atul Prakash)
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. announces increase and extension to substantial issuer bid
Jan 19 The NFL's Oakland Raiders filed paperwork with the league on Thursday to move to Las Vegas following months of negotiations to build a new stadium in Nevada, officials said.