European shares fall from 3-month high, hit by Chinese weakness

LONDON Nov 27 A top European share index fell from a three-month high on Friday, hit by a drop in the mining sector after a slump in Chinese equities which was triggered by weak data and a regulatory crackdown.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.7 percent at 1,505.51 points by 0806 GMT, dropping after posting its highest close since August on Thursday.

Mining stocks dropped 1.5 percent, the top sectoral faller. China, the world's biggest consumer of metals, saw stocks slide over 5 percent after a fresh regulatory crackdown and deteriorating industrial profits data.