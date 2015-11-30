REFILE-European shares gain as prospect of ECB boost helps carmakers

(Inserts missing space in headline; no change in text.)
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Nov 30 European shares rose on Monday,
boosted by expectations of more help from the European Central
Bank, which weakened the euro and helped carmakers.
The ECB is expected to cut interest rates on euro deposits
and extend its quantitative easing programme when it meets on
Thursday. That put pressure on the euro, lifting shares
of carmakers and luxury goods companies, since a weaker euro
makes their products cheaper overseas.
"There is still some optimism ahead of the ECB meeting on
Thursday, which is the key market driver of the week," said
Carlo Alberto De Casa, analyst at ActivTrades in London.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.4
percent, close to three-months highs reached last week. The euro
zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 0.6
percent.
German carmaker Volkswagen got a further boost
when Germany's transport minister voiced approval for VW's plans
to resolve issues related to its cheating on emissions tests.
Belgium financial services group Kleinwort Benson
also soared 13.1 percent after French private bank Oddo launched
a counter-bid for the company, challenging a lower offer from
Chinese investor Fosun.
However, BHP Billiton fell 3 percent after Brazil announced
plans to sue the owners of the Samarco iron ore miner - BHP and
Vale - for $5.2 billion in damages after a dam owned
by Samarco burst, killing at least 13 people and spilling tons
of waste.
Delta Lloyd also fell more than 10 percent. The
Dutch insurer announced a 1 billion-euro rights issue to boost
its capital ratio and said it would pay no final dividend this
year.
The FTSEurofirst is up by around 10 percent so far in 2015.
