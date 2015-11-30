European shares gain as prospect of ECB boost helps carmakers

(Updates with closing prices)
* FTSEurofirst 300 closes up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX up 0.5 pct
* Carmakers among stocks benefiting from weaker euro
* Kleinwort Benson soars on counter-bid
* Delta Lloyd falls after announcing rights issue
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Nov 30 European shares rose on Monday,
boosted by expectations of more help from the European Central
Bank, which weakened the euro and helped carmakers.
The ECB is expected to cut interest rates on euro deposits
and extend its quantitative easing programme when it meets on
Thursday. That put pressure on the euro, lifting shares of
carmakers and luxury goods companies, since the weaker euro made
their products cheaper overseas.
"There is still some optimism ahead of the ECB meeting on
Thursday, which is the key market driver of the week," said
Carlo Alberto De Casa, analyst at ActivTrades in London.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.4
percent, close to three-months highs reached last week. The euro
zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also advanced
0.5 percent.
German carmaker Volkswagen got a further boost
when Germany's transport minister voiced approval of VW's plans
to resolve issues related to its cheating on emissions tests. VW
shares ended up 6.2 percent.
Belgium financial services group Kleinwort Benson
also soared 13.1 percent after French private bank Oddo launched
a counter-bid for the company, challenging a lower offer from
Chinese investor Fosun.
However, BHP Billiton fell 1.3 percent after Brazil
announced plans to sue the owners of the Samarco iron ore miner
- BHP and Vale - for $5.2 billion in damages after a
dam owned by Samarco burst, killing at least 13 people and
spilling tons of waste.
Delta Lloyd also fell 10 percent. The Dutch insurer
announced a 1 billion-euro rights issue to boost its capital
ratio and said it would pay no final dividend this year.
The FTSEurofirst is up by around 10 percent so far in 2015.
