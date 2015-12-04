European shares extend losses, Sandvik slips

BRIEF-TCF Financial says CFPB has been reviewing co's overdraft protection program
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
LONDON Dec 4 European shares fell on Friday, extending steep losses from the previous session when the European Central Bank's new stimulus measures disappointed some investors, with bearish broker updates hurting companies such as Sandvik and Whitbread.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.2 percent at 1,460.34 points, a day after slumping 3.3 percent to record its biggest one-day fall since late August.
Sandvik fell 3.8 percent after JP Morgan cut its rating on the company to "underweight" from "neutral" and lowered its target price for the stock.
Whitbread shares dropped 2.9 percent after Barclays cut its stance on the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight" and lowered its price target to 5,200 pence from 5,800 pence.
On the positive side, insurer AXA rose 5 percent after setting a range for its solvency ratio under the European industry's new capital rules, which AXA said would allow it to pay higher dividends and invest in growing its business. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp CEO Geert Cauwenbergh reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iGe8Re) Further company coverage: