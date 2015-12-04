European shares end at lowest in three weeks led by energy stocks

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.3 pct
* Sandvik, Whitbread drop after downgrades
* AXA up after raising dividend payout target
* Oil stocks top fallers as crude prices drop
(Updates with session end)
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 4 European shares ended lower on
Friday, extending losses from the previous session when the
European Central Bank's new stimulus measures disappointed some
investors, with oil stocks leading the fall.
Oil stocks staged a mid-afternoon turn around to
fall almost 2 percent as crude price fell. A meeting of OPEC
members in Vienna failed to agree an oil production ceiling,
even as a global glut has pushed down prices.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.34
percent to their lowest level in almost three weeks. On
Thursday, the index slimped 3.3 percent after the ECB's policy
decisions fell short of high expectations.
The ECB cut its deposit rate deeper into negative territory
and extended its bond-buying programme by six months. Many
considered that the bare minimum after the bank had for weeks
stoked expectations of more stimulus.
"In an environment where you were expecting central banks to
pump in more liquidity and you don't get it, then investors are
just reassessing their expectations of what central banks are
going to deliver for them," Commerzbank economist Peter Dixon
said.
"Equity valuations look pretty stretched given what's
happening to the underlying economy," he said. "We could expect
choppy moves in the remaining weeks of the year."
Bearish broker notes hit shares of some companies. Sandvik
fell 3.1 percent after JP Morgan cut its rating on the
engineering company to "underweight" from "neutral" and lowered
its target price for the stock.
Whitbread shares dropped 2.9 percent. Barclays cut
its stance on the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight" and
lowered its price target to 5,200 pence from 5,800 pence.
Barclays downgraded the leisure group to reflect a slower
growth in UK RevPAR (revenue per available room), deteriorating
leading indicators and reduced corporate capex expectations.
On the positive side, AXA rose 3.2 percent after
setting a range for its solvency ratio under new European
capital rules, which the French insurer said would allow it to
pay higher dividends and invest in growing its business.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)