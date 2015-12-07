European shares climb but Electrolux slumps as GE deal fails

* FTSEurofirst up 1.5 pct
* Electrolux slumps as GE deal falls through
* Oil stocks down on OPEC inaction
* Property stocks Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen rally on takeover
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Dec 7 European shares rose on Monday
from the three-week lows hit last week, although Electrolux
slumped after its deal to buy General Electric's
appliance business fell through.
GE terminated the $3.3 billion agreement, which the U.S.
Department of Justice had asked a federal court to stop in July
on concern it would push up prices for consumers. Electrolux
shares fell 11.5 percent.
Oil stocks retreated, with Repsol, Royal Dutch
Shell, BP and Statoil down between 1.7
and 2.8 percent, after the oil price fell towards a 2015 low
following OPEC's meeting which ended without agreeing to lower
production.
"One of the things on my mind at the moment is oil, and the
lack of results from OPEC on Friday. Oil prices may be lower for
longer, and that's ... going to be challenging for the energy
area of the market," Adam Laird, head of passive investments at
Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.5 percent to
1,479.88 points, reversing last week's losses after the European
Central Bank announced its latest stimulus package, which
disappointed investors who had expected more extensive measures.
Among the top gainers, aerospace group Airbus rose
3.5 percent after its orders surpassed 1,000.
Property company Vonovia also rose 3.6 percent
after Germany's cartel office approved its planned 14
billion-euro ($15 billion) hostile bid for smaller peer Deutsche
Wohnen, which rallied 4.1 percent.
France's benchmark CAC-40 index advanced 1.8
percent, shrugging off victories in regional elections on Sunday
for the country's far-right National Front party.
Markets also benefited on Monday from a weaker euro.
The currency fell against the dollar after U.S. jobs data on
Friday increased the chances U.S. interest rates will rise this
month. A weaker euro helps stocks by making European
exports cheaper and competing imports more expensive.
JP Morgan Cazenove's equity strategist Mislav Matejka
expected stocks to recover from last week's ECB disappointment,
pointing to signs of economic recovery in Europe and
expectations investors would welcome a U.S. rate rise.
However, he added that selling on rallies for a profit might
be a good tactic in the future.
"The markets took the latest ECB easing negatively,
demonstrating how elevated expectations have become. Still, we
think that equities will regain their footing around the turn of
the year, given favourable seasonals, stabilizing China, robust
euro zone and U.S. activity, and the first Fed hike should be
taken positively," he said.
"Further out, we believe that the structural 'overweight'
equity stance that we had for all these years is not appropriate
any more. The phase of selling any rallies might be upon us."
