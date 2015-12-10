European shares fall to a two-month low

LONDON Dec 10 European shares fell for a third
straight session on Thursday, dropping to a two month low, with
hotel companies among the top fallers.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.6 percent,
touching its lowest level since mid-October. It is down 2.5
percent this week and over 6 percent in December.
Premier Inn owner Whitbread fell 3.1 percent after
its results, while French hotelier Accor dropped 3
percent after it announced a new $2.9 billion acquisition.
Among gainers, Glencore rose 6.3 percent after the
miner and commodities trader announced a cost cutting programme
and new debt reduction forecasts.
