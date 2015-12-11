European shares fall to 2-month lows on China concerns

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 4 pct this week
* Weak yuan, oil prices put pressure on market
* Old Mutual drops on South Africa links
(Updates prices)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Dec 11 European shares fell on
Friday on concerns that weakness in the Chinese yuan could weigh
on the global economy, while the slump in oil prices added to
the gloomy mood before a widely expected rise in U.S. interest
rates next week.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 2
percent to its lowest level in around two months, and was on
course for its weakest weekly perfomance since August. The euro
zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index declined by a
similar amount.
"We have the yuan at 4-1/2 year lows and that is causing
unease in China and abroad. Last time the yuan fell like this,
it caused a jolt for markets, and anyone exporting out to China,
like the auto makers and luxury brands, will feel the pain from
a weaker yuan," Jasper Lawler, market analyst at CMC, said.
That could hurt export-oriented companies in sectors such as
automotive, luxury goods and commodities, which were among the
top decliners in Europe.
Shares of French carmaker Renault, watchmaker
Swatch, fashion house Hugo Boss and BHP
Billiton were all down 3.3 to 5.8 percent.
The FTSEurofirst is down by 4 percent so far this week and
also down 7.8 percent since the start of December, after the
European Central Bank disappointed some investors with only
limited new economic stimulus measures this month.
"Markets continue to discount disappointment over the ECB.
You add oil prices making new lows, worries over U.S. high
yield, China deflation and a mini credit crisis in Italy, then
you have the cocktail that is weighing on markets," said
Giuseppe Sersale, fund manager at Anthilia in Milan.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas Index fell 3.3
percent, with crude oil prices hitting fresh seven-year lows on
Friday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned global
oversupply could worsen in the new year.
French advertising group Publicis fell 2.1 percent
after losing a U.S. advertising account with L'Oreal < OREP.PA>
to rival WPP, whose shares outperformed to fall 0.8
percent.
Shares in companies exposed to South Africa, such as British
financial groups Old Mutual and Investec, also
dropped as South African financial stocks slumped after the
finance minister was sacked.
Dialog Semiconductor's shares fell as much as 11
percent, with traders citing negative comments on its outlook
from Bankhaus Lampe. It was last down 2 percent.
In spite of the pullback on markets this month, the
FTSEurofirst 300 index remains more than 2 percent higher since
the start of 2015, helped in part by the ECB's policies which
have supported a recovery in the euro zone economy.
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)