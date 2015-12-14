European shares fall after oil rout unnerves market

* FTSEurofirst down 0.5 pct
* Brent sinks towards crisis lows
* Resources and auto stocks also fall
By Alistair Smout and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Dec 14 European shares turned
lower on Monday, falling away after a strong start to touch a
2-1/2 month low as commodity firms suffered from a sell-off in
Brent crude.
Energy shares fell 1.8 percent as oil prices hit
crisis-era lows on concerns that a glut in supply would deepen
in the months to come.
Brent crude oil sank to below $37 a barrel for the first
time since December 2008, hitting the shares of the likes of
Seadrill, Tullow Oil and OMV, which
were all down 2 to 4.5 percent.
Basic resources stocks fell 2.4 percent, giving up
early gains. While Chinese data had pointed to signs of
stabilisation in the world's biggest metals consumer, sinking
oil and a rising dollar saw copper fall.
China's activity data was stronger than expected in
November, with factory output growth picking up to a five-month
high, signalling that a flurry of stimulus measures from Beijing
may have put a floor under a fragile economy.
The China data had helped European stocks to a higher open,
but the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 gave up gains to
trade 0.5 percent lower at 1,390.21 points.
"Oil is the major drag at the moment. In a normal
environment, when we see China data as good as what we had over
the weekend, that would set the market alight," Zeg Choudhry,
managing director of LONTRAD, said.
"The pressure on crude is the noose around our neck at the
moment."
Exporters also fell. Auto firms were down 0.8
percent having opened higher, with support from a weaker euro
largely dissipated by midday.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst fell to its lowest level since
early October, with the volatility index VSTOXX, a crude
measure of investor caution, rising to its highest level since
the same time.
Among risers, South Africa-exposed Old Mutual surged
6.4 percent after the rand advanced following the appointment of
a new finance minister in the country.
Veolia rose 2.9 percent after the French water and
waste group said it would start paying higher dividends again as
it expects core earnings to grow by around 5 percent in the
2016-18 period.
Telecom Italia ordinary shares rose 1.3 percent as
a plan to convert saving shares into ordinary stock was seen at
risk after top investor Vivendi said it would abstain
from voting in favour of the move. Telecom Italia saving shares
were down nearly 9 percent.
