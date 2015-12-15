Commodities stocks help European equities to end sharply higher

* FTSEurofirst 300 ends sharply higher
* Commodities stocks in demand
* M&A deals lift Faurecia and Sanofi
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 15 European equities bounced back on
Tuesday from sharp declines in the previous two sessions as
energy stocks tracked higher crude oil prices and steel makers
gained following a European Commission move on Chinese and
Russian steel imports.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index surged 3.9
percent, the top sectoral gainer in Europe, after oil rose
following its lowest in nearly 11 years. BP, BG Group
and Royal Dutch Shell rose 2.6 to 4.0 percent.
"A short-term reversal of the decline in oil prices that
began on Monday and continued through Tuesday has relieved the
pressure on stock markets," Jasper Lawler, analyst at CMC
Markets, said.
"There is significant market risk going into the Federal
Reserve meeting on Wednesday ... The prospect of rising interest
rates adds to tetchiness amongst investors."
Although the Fed is expected to raise rates on Wednesday for
the first time in nearly a decade, euro zone rates are expected
to stay at record lows. Low euro zone borrowing costs are one
reason why European stocks are expected to rise in 2016,
according to a Reuters poll published this week.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which slid
to its lowest level in 2-1/2 months on Monday due to a slump in
oil prices, ended 2.9 percent higher at 1,411.68 points, while
the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
advanced 3.3 percent.
Miners were broadly higher in line with a rally in European
stocks, with the sector getting a further boost from a European
Commission step to register Chinese and Russian steel imports.
The commission told customs authorities to register imports
of cold-rolled flat steel from Dec. 13. This means duties would
apply for incoming product from then if the commission concludes
that flat steel is being sold at unfairly low prices.
Shares in ArcelorMittal, Glencore and BHP
Billiton rose 2.6 to 5.6 percent.
The French CAC-40 equity index was up 3.2 percent.
The Paris market was helped by pharmaceuticals group Sanofi
, which climbed 5.3 percent after it said it would swap
some assets with Boehringer Ingelheim.
There was also a 7 percent surge in car parts company
Faurecia after it agreed to sell a division to Plastic
Omnium. The rise helped to lift the European autos sector
, which was also boosted by a rise in European car sales.
Rupert Baker, European equity sales executive at Mirabaud
Securities, said corporate takeover activity would continue to
support European stock markets.
"The mergers and acquisitions space will remain busy while
rates in Europe remain low," said Baker.
