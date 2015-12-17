European shares rally as Fed move shows confidence in U.S. economy

* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index up 2.2 pct
* Fed rate hike seen as confidence in U.S. economy
* Cyclicals outperform after Fed hike
(updates prices)
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 17 European shares surged on
Thursday as investors took the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest
rate rise and the prospect of further tightening as a sign of
confidence in the world's biggest economy.
The Fed made clear late on Wednesday that the 25-basis point
rate hike was a tentative beginning to a "gradual" tightening
cycle.
"With the confirmation of the Fed rate rise due to a strong
U.S. economy, investors took cheer as the decision formalises
opinion that the U.S. economy is broadly expanding," said Lorne
Baring, managing director of B Capital Wealth Management.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 2.2 percent
by 1139 GMT after climbing to a one-week high, while Germany's
DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100
rose by 1.5 to 3.4 percent.
"With the Fed out of the way and only a couple of trading
sessions left before Christmas, we could now see a traditional
end-year rally," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP
Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels, said.
"The new year will once again prove to be quite volatile as
markets will start to anticipate the next rate hike."
Cyclical sectors such as automobiles, banking
, and insurance rose 2.6 to 3.7 percent and
featured among the top sectoral gainers in Europe.
AstraZeneca rose 1.1 percent after the drugmaker
said it had agreed to buy 55 percent stake of privately held
biotech firm Acerta Pharma for $4.0 billion to give it access to
a new kind of drug for fighting blood cancers.
"Acerta Pharma ... grants (AstraZeneca) access to Acerta's
potentially best in class BTK inhibitor, acalabrutinib, in Phase
III for the treatment of blood cancers and Phase I/II for solid
tumours," Shore Capital analyst Tara Raveendran said.
Among mid-caps, Elementis fell more than 6 percent
after the specialty chemicals maker said markets had remained
challenging and its earnings per shares (EPS) for the current
year was now projected to be at the lower end of market
expectations.
"Management's backtracking on what it said only end-October
shows how things have further deteriorated in just six weeks and
adds to pre-existing concerns about global growth, notably the
U.S. and China," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at
Accendo Markets.
