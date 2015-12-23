European shares rise as mining stocks climb

LONDON Dec 23 European shares rose on
Wednesday, lifted by gains in the hard-hit mining sector which
rallied on the back of stronger copper prices.
In the last full trading session before the Christmas
holiday break, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
rose 1.3 percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index advanced 1.2 percent.
Britain's FTSE 100 index progressed by 1.1 percent,
as did Germany's DAX.
London-listed mining stocks dominated the list of Europe's
top performing shares, with Glencore and Anglo American
both rising more than 4 percent.
Mining stocks benefited as London copper prices rose, with
investors looking for more signs that Chinese stimulus measures
are having a positive impact in the world's top metals user,
with some encouraging early signs of an improvement in grid
spending and housing.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jamie McGeever)