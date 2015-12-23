European stock markets lifted by rising mining shares

* Shares up in last full session before Christmas break
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 23 European shares rose on
Wednesday, lifted by gains in the mining sector on the back of
stronger copper prices and signs of more Chinese economic
stimulus measures.
In the last full trading session before the Christmas
holiday break, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
gained 1.6 percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index advanced 1.5 percent.
Britain's FTSE 100 index tacked on 1.3 percent,
while Germany's DAX climbed 1.5 percent.
London-listed mining stocks dominated the list of Europe's
top performing shares on stronger London copper prices, with
Glencore and Anglo American both rising more
than 4 percent.
Investors are looking for more signs that Chinese stimulus
measures are having a positive impact in the world's top metals
user, with some encouraging early signs of an improvement in
spending on the state power grid and on housing.
Traders also cited a report from Chinese state news agency
Xinhua that China would prioritise cutting the country's excess
steel capacity as giving a further lift to the mining sector.
"We think commodities are due for a bounce, and that should
help mining stocks," HED Capital managing director, Richard
Edwards, said.
Nevertheless, in spite of Wednesday's rally, the FTSE 350
Mining Index remains down by nearly 50 percent
since the start of 2015, due to concerns that growth in the
Chinese economy may be slowing down.
Those concerns contributed to downward pressure on European
stock markets from this year's peak levels, although economic
stimulus measures from the European Central Bank have prevented
stock markets from losing too much ground.
The FTSEurofirst and Euro STOXX 50 are both up by about 4
percent since the start of 2015, while the DAX is up by about 9
percent.
