European shares steady, Monte dei Paschi surges

LONDON Dec 28 European shares steadied early on
Monday after re-opening following the Christmas holiday, with
investors seen as reluctant to place strong bets in thin
year-end trading.
The Euro STOXX 50 index was flat in percentage
terms at 0808 GMT, Germany's DAX was up 0.04 percent,
while France's CAC fell 0.1 percent.
Banca Monte dei Paschi rose 3 percent after
Italy's third-largest bank said it had signed a binding
agreement to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans with a
gross book value of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to a Deutsche
Bank vehicle, said on Monday.
However, shares in Adidas fell 0.4 percent after
the company's CFO Robin Stalker told Boersen-Zeitung that he
expected sourcing costs to rise by half a billion euros in 2016
due to negative currency effects.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)