European shares edge lower in thin trading

LONDON, Dec 28 European shares edged lower on
Monday in their first day of trade since the Christmas break,
with investors reluctant to place strong bets in thin year-end
trading.
Germany's DAX was down 0.1 percent at 0856 GMT, the
Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.2 percent, while France's
CAC dropped 0.4 percent.
Volumes on the DAX and the CAC were about 4 percent of their
90-day daily average in the first hour of trading.
Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade, said weak
Chinese economic data released on Sunday was also putting some
pressure on markets.
"The bias could be skewed towards the downside and most of
the bets may also be anchored towards this direction," he said.
Figures showed that profits earned by Chinese industrial
companies in November fell from a year earlier, marking a sixth
consecutive month of decline.
Shares in ArcelorMittal fell 2.5 percent on profit
taking, after surging 17 percent in the previous week on a
report saying that China was likely to cut its steel surplus
that has kept prices at decade lows.
Adidas fell 0.7 percent after the company's CFO
Robin Stalker told Boersen-Zeitung that he expected sourcing
costs to rise by half a billion euros in 2016 due to negative
currency effects.
However, Banca Monte dei Paschi rose 2 percent
after Italy's third-largest bank said it had signed a binding
agreement to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans with a
gross book value of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to a Deutsche
Bank vehicle.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Additional reporting by Sudip
Kar-Gupta)