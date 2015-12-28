European shares fall in thin trading, energy shares weigh

* Euro STOXX 50 index down 0.5 pct
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 28 European shares fell on Monday in
their first day of trade since the Christmas break, with a sharp
decline in crude oil prices putting pressure on energy stocks
such as Repsol and Total.
The Euro STOXX Oil and Gas index fell 1.2 percent as
crude oil dropped towards $37 a barrel, trading within sight of
an 11-year low, pressured by excess supply that has more than
halved prices since the downturn began in mid-2014.
Shares in Repsol, Total and oil services company Technip
fell between 1.3 percent and 3.1 percent.
"Today's drop is again due to the low price of oil and the
fall in the oil and gas sector following the weak Chinese data
over the weekend," John Plassard, senior equity sales executive
at Mirabaud Securities, said.
Data showed profits earned by Chinese industrial companies
in November fell from a year earlier, marking a sixth
consecutive month of decline.
Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade, also said
weak Chinese economic data released on Sunday was putting
pressure on the markets.
"The bias could be skewed towards the downside and most of
the bets may also be anchored towards this direction," he said.
The Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.5 percent by
1153 GMT, Germany's DAX fell 0.4 percent, while
France's CAC dropped 0.7 percent.
However, volumes on the DAX and the CAC were just about 12
percent of their 90-day daily average by midday due to a public
holiday in the United Kingdom.
Shares in ArcelorMittal fell 3.1 percent on profit
taking, after surging 17 percent in the previous week on a
report saying China was likely to cut its steel surplus that has
kept prices at decade lows.
Adidas fell 1.3 percent after the company's CFO
Robin Stalker told Boersen-Zeitung he expected sourcing costs to
rise by half a billion euros in 2016 due to negative currency
effects.
However, Banca Monte dei Paschi rose 2 percent
after Italy's third-largest bank said it had signed a binding
agreement to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans with a
gross book value of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to a Deutsche
Bank vehicle.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Janet
Lawrence)