European shares fall in thin trading, energy shares weigh

* Euro STOXX 50 index down 0.9 pct
* Energy shares among top decliners
* Volumes thin due to UK holiday
By Atul Prakash and Kit Rees
LONDON, Dec 28 European shares fell on Monday in
their first day of trade since the Christmas break, with a sharp
decline in crude oil prices putting pressure on energy stocks
such as Repsol and Total.
The Euro STOXX Oil and Gas index tumbled 1.6 percent
as crude oil dipped under $37 a barrel, trading within sight of
an 11-year low under pressure from excess supply that has more
than halved prices since mid-2014.
Shares in Repsol, Total, oil services company Technip
and offshore drilling contractor Seadrill
dropped between 1.7 percent and 5.3 percent.
"Today's drop is again due to the low price of oil and the
fall in the oil and gas sector following the weak Chinese data
over the weekend," said John Plassard, senior equity sales
executive at Mirabaud Securities.
Data showed profits earned by Chinese industrial companies
in November fell from a year earlier, marking a sixth
consecutive month of decline.
Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade, also said
weak Chinese economic data released on Sunday was dampening the
markets. "The bias could be skewed towards the downside and most
of the bets may also be anchored towards this direction."
The Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.9 percent at
its close, Germany's DAX fell 0.7 percent, while
France's CAC dropped nearly 1 percent.
However, volumes on the DAX and the CAC were just about 36
percent of their 90-day daily average at their close due to a
public holiday in the United Kingdom.
Shares in ArcelorMittal fell 5.2 percent on profit
taking, after surging 17 percent in the previous week on a
report saying China was likely to cut its steel surplus, which
has kept prices at decade lows.
Adidas slipped 1.2 percent after the company's
CFO Robin Stalker told Boersen-Zeitung he expected sourcing
costs to rise by half a billion euros in 2016 due to negative
currency effects.
However, Banca Monte dei Paschi rose 0.4 percent
after Italy's third-largest bank said it had signed a binding
agreement to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans with a
gross book value of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to a Deutsche
Bank vehicle.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)