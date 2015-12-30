版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 30日 星期三 16:07 BJT

European shares slip as weak commodity prices weigh on markets

LONDON Dec 30 European stock markets fell on Wednesday, as weak commodity prices impacted the shares of mining and energy companies.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.3 percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 declined by 0.4 percent.

Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.5 percent while Germany's DAX weakened by 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐