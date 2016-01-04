European shares drop sharply as weak China data hits markets

* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 fall more than 2 pct
* DAX down more than 3 pct, weak China data hits markets
* Fiat slumps after Ferrari spin-off
* Euro STOXX 50 Volatility Index rises
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 4 European shares fell sharply on
Monday, the first trading day of 2016, as weak Chinese data
weighed on world stock markets while a rebound in oil prices
added to market volatility.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 2.3
percent, its worst one-day drop since a 3.3 percent decline on
Dec. 3.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also declined by 2.5 percent, while Germany's DAX
slumped 3.4 percent.
China's factory activity contracted for the 10th straight
month in December and at a sharper pace than in November, a
private survey showed, dampening hopes that the world's
second-largest economy would enter 2016 on a more stable
footing.
The weak data caused Chinese and Asian shares to slump, with
China's benchmark CSI300 share index tumbling 7
percent on Monday, prompting the stock exchange to halt trading
on it.
Oil prices also rebounded up from previous lows as tensions
escalated in the Middle East following Saudi Arabia's execution
of a prominent Shi'ite cleric.
This, in turn, added to market volatility, with the Euro
STOXX 50 Volatility Index gaining ground.
JP Morgan's equity strategist Mislav Matejka said that while
he would stay "overweight" on euro zone equities, given signs of
an economic recovery in the region, he was more cautious on
equities on a more global level.
Matejka pointed to negative factors such as tensions in the
credit market and a weakening in the U.S. stock market.
"We would look to use any strength as an opportunity to
reduce equity allocation," said Matejka, who advocated selling
out on any move up on the stock market given the risk that the
market could soon fall back again.
Shares in carmaker Fiat Chrysler fell after the
spin-off of its Ferrari division, while the weak China data also
hit mining stocks since China is the world's biggest
consumer of metals.
French conglomerate Bouygues outperformed to rise
1.3 percent after a media report that Orange was
moving closer to buying Bouygues' telecoms arm for 10 billion
euros ($10.9 billion).
Air France KLM shares also rose after Bank of
America Merrill Lynch upgraded its rating on the stock to "buy".
(Editing by Keith Weir)