Miners and telecoms help European shares bounce back

LONDON Jan 5 European shares bounced back on
Tuesday following a rally in mining and telecom stocks and some
stabilisation in Chinese markets, a day after poor Chinese
factory numbers triggered a sharp sell-off in local equities and
hit world markets.
Chinese regulators leapt to support the country's stock
markets early on Tuesday, with the central bank pouring cash
into the money market system and the securities regulator
suggesting it might restrict share sales by major shareholders.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1
percent at 1,415.77 points after slumping 2.5 percent on Monday,
its biggest one-day drop since early December.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index jumped
2.3 percent, the top sectoral gainer, as prices of key
industrial metals rose 1.1 to 1.6 percent after slumping in the
previous session. Anglo American, BHP Billiton
and Glencore rose 2.7 to 3.1 percent.
Telecoms stocks also outperformed, after French telecom
operator Orange confirmed it was in renewed
preliminary talks about a merger with domestic rival Bouygues
Telecom. Bouygues rose 1.4 percent, Altice climbed 4.3
percent and Numericable surged 6.4 percent.
However, British clothing retailer Next fell 3
percent after saying its sales performance in the run-up to
Christmas was disappointing, blaming unusually warm weather in
November and December, poor stock availability and increased
online competition.
