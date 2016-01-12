European shares rise as retail stocks rally

LONDON Jan 12 European shares climbed higher on
Tuesday after a key equity index had hit its lowest level in
more than three months, with a rally in retailers following some
positive company updates underpinning the market.
Shares in Morrisons surged 12 percent after
Britain's No. 4 supermarket group beat expectations for
Christmas trading, reporting a first period of positive
underlying sales since 2012.
Debenhams also climbed 15 percent after the
department store chain posted higher than expected sales in the
last 19 weeks, driven by strong Christmas trading and growing
online shopping.
Shares in Tesco rose 5 percent in line with a rally
in retail stocks, while Sainsbury and Marks & Spencer
shares also gained ground.
The pan-European blue-chip FTSEurofirst 300 index
was up 0.4 percent, after having fallen earlier in the session
to its lowest level since late September.
However, market sentiment remained fragile on further
volatility in Chinese markets and lingering concerns about the
pace of economic growth in the world's second largest economy.
China's equity markets, which tumbled 10 percent last week
and a further 5 percent on Monday, remained volatile. The
Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.2 percent, while the
CSI300 index rose 0.7 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)