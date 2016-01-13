European shares come off highs, Aegon rallies

* FTSEurofirst 300 index gains 0.2 percent
* China's trade data helps provides support
* Profit-taking kicks in as sentiment remains fragile
* Aegon jumps after updates; mining stocks in demand
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, Jan 13 European shares rose on
Wednesday, led by Dutch insurer Aegon following a
business update, with better-than-expected Chinese trade data
also providing support.
Gains made earlier in the session were reduced when some
investors took profit, underlining the fragility of sentiment
after a rocky start to the year due to fears over a slowdown in
China.
"We are in a very volatile phase and it's not that
surprising that any gains trigger profit taking. Europe is
weighed down by a weak start at Wall Street," said Giuseppe
Sersale, fund manager at Anthilia Capital.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.2 percent to 1,352
points by 1536 GMT, extending Tuesday's gains. Earlier in the
session the index hit a high of 1,374 points. Germany's DAX
dipped into the red to fall 0.3 percent.
Worries over the pace of economic growth in China caused the
FTSEurofirst index to dip to a three-month low on Monday after
in four straight sessions of declines.
Commodities-related stocks were in demand as metals and oil
prices rose. The European mining and energy
indexes gained 1.5 percent and 2.4 percent respectively, helped
by rises in Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton, BP
and Royal Dutch Shell of between 1.1 and 5 percent.
Aegon surged 9.6 percent, making it the biggest gainer in
the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index. The group
provided an update on its strategy, gave financial targets and
said it will increase its profitability and capital returns.
Earlier on Wednesday, sentiment was lifted slightly after
data showed China's total trade fell far less than expected in
December. Exports fell 1.4 percent from a year earlier, compared
to a forecast 8 percent drop and a 6.8 percent decline in
November.
China's central bank held the line on the yuan for a fourth
straight session, calming fears of a sustained depreciation.
Having been alarmed by a near 5-percent slide in the currency
since August, investors appeared relieved by the relative calm.
"Markets seem to be stabilising and moving higher as
sentiment is turning. The yuan is no longer moving lower, but
each and every piece of data from China will be looked at with
much attention," BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets' head of
research, Philippe Gijsels, said.
"Going forward, the market will focus on the earnings season
that is unfolding. European earnings momentum should be
reasonably strong and be supportive for the market."
Among standout gainers, Sodexo rose 2.6 percent
after the food services and facilities management group posted
organic revenue growth of 4.7 percent for the first quarter of
2015/16.
European companies' earnings are expected to grow at their
fastest rate in four years, significantly outpacing their U.S.
peers as a weaker euro and signs of economic recovery swell
profit margins.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)