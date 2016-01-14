European shares fall close to 3-month lows, Tesco outshines

MILAN Jan 14 European shares fell on Thursday
following two sessions of gains, with sentiment depressed by
continued weakness in oil prices, which briefly dipped below the
key $30 level, and worries over global economic growth.
By 0808 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index was down 1.4 percent at 1,336.25 points, close to
three-month lows reached on Monday after a rocky start to the
year due to fears over a slowdown in China.
Weaker than expected results sent Swiss chocolate maker
Lindt & Spruengli down around 3 percent, while
Richemont fell 1 percent after the Cartier owner said
business was likely to remain challenging following a 4 percent
quarterly sales drop.
However, Tesco rose to outperform the market weakness.
Tesco was the top performer on the FTSEurofirst, climbing
6.5 percent, after lower prices and more staff helped the
British supermarket chain post a better-than-expected result
over the key Christmas period.
