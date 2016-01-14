European car makers drop after Renault fraud investigation

LONDON Jan 14 Shares in European carmakers
touched their lowest levels since October after a union official
said Renault's offices were searched last week
regarding a fraud investigation possibly linked to emissions.
Shares in Renault were down 20 percent, recording its worst
day since Nov. 17, 1994 and wiping some 5 billion euros from its
market capitalisation.
Other carmakers came under pressure, with Fiat Chrysler
down 10 percent after being briefly suspended, and
Peugeot down 8.10 percent.
In all, the STOXX 600 Autos and Parts Index was down
5.9 percent, having touched its lowest levels since October.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)