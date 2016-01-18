European shares rebound as Ericsson and LVMH rise

LONDON Jan 18 European shares rebounded on
Monday from their lowest level in more than a year, helped
partly by gains at mobile telecoms gear marker Ericsson
and luxury goods group LVMH.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
fallen 2.8 percent on Friday to its lowest level since
mid-December 2014, rose 0.6 percent.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
climbed 0.5 percent and Britain's FTSE 100 advanced 0.3
percent.
Ericsson rose 2.9 percent after Nordea Markets raised its
rating on the stock to "buy", while a similar upgrade from
Goldman Sachs on LVMH boosted LVMH shares by 1.4 percent.
However, French supermarket retailer Casino fell
3.2 percent after ratings agency Standard & Poor's threatened to
downgrade its debt to junk status.
