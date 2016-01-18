European shares regain some ground as Ericsson and LVMH rise

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.9 pct
* Index fell last week to lowest level since mid-Dec 2014
* Broker upgrades lift Ericsson, LVMH and CNP
* But Casino falls on bearish S&P note
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 18 European shares picked up on
Monday from their lowest level in more than a year, helped
partly by gains at mobile telecoms gear marker Ericsson
and luxury goods group LVMH.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
fallen 2.8 percent on Friday to its lowest level since
mid-December 2014, rose 0.9 percent.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
gained 0.7 percent and Germany's DAX rose 0.6 percent,
although the DAX remains 22 percent a record high reached last
April.
Investors added that European stocks were being further
supported by a rise in U.S. equity futures ,
helping to offset another drop in oil prices.
"The fact that there has been a recovery in U.S. futures is
helping European markets. Furthermore, there are some positive
developments out concerning European companies," said Francois
Savary, chief investment officer at Geneva-based Prime Partners.
Ericsson rose 2.9 percent after Nordea Markets raised its
rating on the stock to "buy", while a similar upgrade from
Goldman Sachs on LVMH boosted LVMH shares by 1.4 percent.
Insurer CNP climbed after Nomura raised its
recommendation on CNP to "buy" from "neutral", but French
supermarket retailer Casino fell 4 percent after
ratings agency Standard & Poor's threatened to downgrade its
debt to junk status.
Some traders remained wary of the stock market rebound, with
oil prices having hit their lowest level since 2003 on Monday,
as investors braced for a jump in Iranian exports after the
lifting of sanctions against the country over the weekend.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog on Saturday said Tehran had met
its commitments to curtail its nuclear programme, and the United
States revoked sanctions that had slashed Iran's oil exports by
around 2 million barrels per day (bpd) since its pre-sanctions
2011 peak to little more than 1 million bpd.
"I still think it's going to be a struggle for the stock
markets, given this weak oil price," said Richard Griffiths,
associate director at Berkeley Futures.
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Keith Weir)