Euro zone banks fall to knock back European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct
* Index fell last week to lowest level since mid-Dec 2014
* Broker upgrades lift Ericsson, LVMH and CNP
* But Casino falls on bearish S&P note
(Adds closing prices)
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Jan 18 Euro zone banks weighed on
European stocks on Monday after news that the European Central
Bank was scrutinising some non-performing loans, sending a top
index back to its lowest point in over a year.
The euro zone bank sector fell 3.1 percent, with
traders citing news over the weekend that the ECB is quizzing a
number of euro zone banks about non-performing loans as it ramps
up efforts to tackle the region's mountain of bad debt.
Spain's Banco de Sabadell, France's Credit
Agricole and Portugal's Banco Comercial Portugues
slipped 4.5-7.8 percent.
Italy provided many of the sector's top fallers, with Banco
Monte Paschi down 14.8 percent, and Banco Popolare
, UniCredit and Mediobanca down
6.7-4.8 percent.
Italian banks outperformed their peers last year, but
brokers are starting to turn more negative on the sector.
Bank stocks weighed on the euro zone-only Euro STOXX 50
, which fell 0.6 percent, underperforming the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300, which fell 0.3 percent
at 1,293.29.
"The uncertainty in the market, be it in Europe or wherever
else, is causing these banks to suffer," Mark Foulds, sales
trader at ETX Capital, said. The sector is also under pressure
from the recent volatility over China, he added.
"When the markets fall like they have done, everyone feels
on edge. The market is dire, and there's not the liquidity that
there used to be, which can mean the market gets oversold."
The FTSEurofirst 300 touched its lowest level in more than a
year. Some said the ECB might act to provide more stimulus when
it meets later this week, given the 10 percent drop in European
shares driven by weak oil prices and concerns over China.
"This week's ECB meeting might highlight that the ECB has
some options available. We doubt that this will be sufficient to
stop the downward pressure in the medium term," strategists at
RBC said in a note.
Energy shares stabilised after a steep drop last
session, up 0.1 percent, after both Brent and U.S. crude rose
off their lowest levels since 2003, although oil remained under
pressure after sanctions on Iran were lifted.
Top climber overall was Adidas, up 6.3 percent,
after it appointed Henkel's Kasper Rorsted as CEO.
Henkel's shares fell 4.1 percent.
Mobile telecoms gear maker Ericsson rose 2.9
percent after Nordea Markets raised its rating on the stock to
"buy", although French supermarket retailer Casino
fell 8.4 percent after ratings agency Standard & Poor's
threatened to downgrade its debt to junk status.
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Keith Weir and Sarah Young)