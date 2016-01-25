European shares fall as banks drop, oil prices resume slide

* FTSEurofirst falls back after Friday's rally
* Rebound in oil price fizzles out
* Greek shares outperform after S&P upgrade
* Spanish, Italian lenders weigh on banks
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Jan 25 European shares fell on
Monday as Spanish and Italian banks led a decline by banking
shares and oil and gas companies lost ground when an oil price
rally fizzled out.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index < .FTEU3>, which
rose 3 percent on Friday to mark its first weekly gain for 2016,
ended down 0.7 percent. The index is now down around 8 percent
since the start of 2016.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index < .STOXX50E>
and Germany's DAX were down 0.7 and 0.3 percent
respectively. The DAX is more than 20 percent below the record
high it reached last April.
European bank shares declined the most, falling 3
percent. Italian banks were hit by continued uncertainty over
how to deal with their bad loans. Spanish banks were under
pressure as Spain struggled to form a new government after
inconclusive elections last year.
Oil prices slid after rallying by 10 percent on Friday. That
led to losses by companies such as BP, Total
and Eni.
World stock markets have fallen since the start of 2016,
partly due to signs of a slowdown in China, the world's
second-biggest economy and a major consumer of oil and metals.
That has pulled oil prices lower, along with concern about
oversupply in the oil market.
Several investors and analysts said the situation remained
volatile. JP Morgan's global equity strategist, Mislav Matejka,
reiterated his recommendation to sell on any stock market
rebound, such as the one on Friday.
"We reiterate our stance since November that the key
strategy for the foreseeable future is to sell these rallies,"
he said.
Pierre de Saab, a fund manager at Dominice & Co, also warned
that stock markets could fall further this year, given the signs
of weakness in the global economy.
However, Greek shares managed to outperform. The benchmark
ATG equity index, which fell around 30 percent in 2015
amid concern over Greece's debt problems, edged up 0.07 percent
after Standard & Poor's upgraded its rating on Greece late on
Friday.
Jyske Bank also rose 2.6 percent after the Danish
bank forecast making an annual profit.
