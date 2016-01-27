European shares lose ground as Novartis and BASF fall

LONDON Jan 27 European shares lost ground on
Wednesday, impacted by a drop in Swiss drugmaker Novartis
and German chemicals company BASF after
their weak earnings updates.
Royal Bank of Scotland also fell more than 2 percent
after the bank warned its profits would be hit by a pension
charge and U.S. litigation provisions, while a forecast of lower
revenues from Apple impacted technology stocks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down by
0.6 percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.8 percent.
Novartis fell 2.7 percent after its fourth-quarter core net
income missed analyst expectations, while BASF weakened by 2.9
percent after issuing a profit warning.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)