European shares down in choppy trade led by Roche; oils up

* Pan-European falls 0.3 pct, down 7 pct year-to-date
* Roche lower after results miss expectations
* Oil stocks higher as crude steadies above $33
(Adds details)
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Jan 28 European shares fell slightly in
choppy trade on Thursday with losses limited by gains in oil
stocks, while disappointing results from Roche weighed
on the healthcare sector.
Investors were in a wait and see mode after the U.S. Federal
Reserve kept rates unchanged on Wednesday saying it was "closely
monitoring" global economic and financial developments,
signaling it wasn't ready to abandon a plan to tighten monetary
policy this year.
"The Fed was very pragmatic by showing it is ready to
evaluate the impact of markets and delaying any decision to
March," said Marco Vailati, head of research at Cassa Lombarda.
By 0938 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index was 0.3 percent lower while the euro zone's blue chip
Eurostoxx 50 index also dipped.
Shares have witnessed a turbulent start of the year on
concerns over China's slowing economy and tumbling oil prices,
with the FTSEurofirst 300 down 7 percent since the end of 2015.
Energy stocks were up 1.3 percent, making them the
top sectoral gainer, as crude prices steadied above $33 per
barrel, supported by the possibility that major producers may
cooperate to cut production. Shares in oil companies such
as Repsol , Statoil and Royal Dutch Shell
were all up by between 2 and 5 percent.
However, Roche dropped 3 percent after 2015 net profit from
Swiss cancer drug maker fell short of expectations in 2015 and
the company's forecast of an improvement this year met a
sceptical market response. Its dividend also disappointed.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank said Roche had been weighed down
by its diagnostics business, high tax and foreign exchange
effects. It however reiterated its buy rating on the stock
saying underlying results were of good quality.
Hennes & Mauritz fell 3.8 percent after the fashion
firm warned that price reductions to help shift large stocks of
winter wear after unusually warm weather and a strong dollar
would weigh on its first quarter.
Among the gainers, Electrolux added 3.5 percent,
despite reporting a fourth quarter loss, with traders citing a
better than expected underlying performance.
Today's European research round-up RCH/EUROPE
(Editing by Keith Weir)