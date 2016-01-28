European shares fall, hit by weak earnings and banks

* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 falls 1.7 pct
* Roche lower after results miss expectations
* Euro zone banks under pressure
* Oil sector rises after Brent hits three-week high
By Alistair Smout and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Jan 28 European shares fell on
Thursday as disappointing earnings from Roche weighed
on the healthcare sector and euro zone banks also came
under pressure.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was 1.7
percent lower at 1,318.22 points, while the euro zone's blue
chip Eurostoxx 50 index also fell, down 2.1 percent.
Roche dropped 3.8 percent after 2015 net profit from the
Swiss drugmaker fell short of expectations and the company's
forecast of an improvement this year met a sceptical market
response. Its dividend also disappointed.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank said Roche had been weighed down
by its diagnostics business, high tax and foreign exchange
effects. However, it reiterated its buy rating on the stock,
saying underlying results were of good quality.
"There are big FX headwinds from last year which are
filtering through now ... and that's going to be the trend for
Swiss drugmakers and for Swiss stocks more generally," said Joe
Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital.
Fellow pharmaceutical firm Novartis fell 3.8
percent after many target price cuts from brokers following its
own disappointing results on Wednesday.
In all, the pharmaceutical sector was down 3.2
percent, extending falls in afternoon trade as U.S. biotech
stocks came under pressure.
Euro zone banks slid 3.7 percent, with several Italian
lenders being suspended "limit down" for the second time in as
many days.
An EU scheme to help Italy's banks offload billions of euros
of bad loans has been greeted with falls in the sector since
Wednesday. The deal is a complex compromise, and could see the
banks take significant losses on the debt.
"Europe is seven years behind the curve when it comes to
sorting out the bad bank issues, which is why Europe hasn't
recovered," ETX Capital's Rundle said. "There's a realisation
that while the issues are being dealt with, there are a range of
further measures that will need to be taken."
Italy's FTSE MIB finished down 3.5 percent.
H&M fell 4.8 percent after the fashion firm warned
that price reductions to help shift large stocks of winter wear
after unusually warm weather and a strong dollar would weigh on
its first quarter.
Among the gainers were oil firms, after Brent crude hit a
three-week high on signs that Russia was preparing to cooperate
with OPEC on cuts to supply. The STOXX 600 Oil & Gas
sector was up 1.6 percent.
A top riser in the sector, Spain's Repsol, rose 5.3
percent after announcing a 2.9 million euro writedown on its
2015 results, after oil prices plunged well below the $50 a
barrel they had forecast as an adverse scenario.
Despite the big writedown, analysts note that the underlying
quarter was strong while debt reduction had also been positive.
Electrolux added 4.2 percent, despite reporting a
fourth quarter loss, with traders citing a better than expected
underlying performance.
Investors were also digesting the latest update from the
U.S. Federal Reserve, which kept rates unchanged on Wednesday
saying it was "closely monitoring" global economic and financial
developments, signalling it was not ready to abandon a plan to
tighten monetary policy this year.
