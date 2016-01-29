European shares surge on BoJ move, JCDecaux jumps after results

LONDON Jan 29 European equities bounced back on
Friday, tracking a strong rally in Asian shares after the Bank
of Japan stunned markets by announcing negative interest rates
in a bid to boost the economy.
Japan's central bank said it would charge 0.1 percent for
excess reserves parked with the institution, an aggressive
policy pioneered by the European Central Bank.
"The signal that the Bank of Japan gives reminds us that
central banks will continue to play their role of fighting
deflation," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP
Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.
"These actions typically drive up risky assets," he added.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.6
percent by 0815 GMT after having fallen 1.7 percent in the
previous session.
JCDecaux shares surged 8.6 percent, the top
FTSEurofirst 300 gainer, after the French outdoor advertising
company reported higher revenues.
Shares in Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
also rose after the Monte Paschi CEO told an Italian newspaper
that a tie-up with rival UBI Banca could make sense.
However, Norwegian fertiliser producer Yara fell
2.4 percent after posting fourth-quarter core profit below
expectations, hit by lower sales and an impairment related to
its plants in France and Trinidad.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)